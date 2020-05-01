Snapdeal adds more games to its platform to drive user engagement amid lockdown

This comes as Snapdeal awaits Centreâ€™s nod to be able to sell products beyond government-defined essentials.

Atom E-commerce

The government has not relented on allowing e-commerce firms from selling non-essential goods on their platforms so far. So, what do these sites do in the meanwhile? Snapdeal has found a way out. It has brought on a gaming site Gamezop on to its site so that customers can play games on it.

This is one sure way of engaging with the customers and once the restrictions are lifted, it can be shopping cum gameplay. Till then, just keep playing.

The games you can now play on Snapdeal include Savage Revenge, Tower Twist, Battle Fish, Rafting Adventure and Sticky Goo. These games belong to different genre, like jumping across ledges, negotiating labyrinth, adventurous rafting and so on. Mostly survival games where you do not reach the target, you lose lives.

Snapdeal has loaded some gifts into these games. If you succeed in reaching certain levels, you earn reward points which can be later redeemed while making purchase on the platform.

The important thing here is there is no need to download the games. You can just start playing them from within the Snapdeal site. This is one way of making visitors spend more time inside their store.

The rub-off for Gamezpro is it can acquire more players instantly for its games particularly from the smaller cities and towns in India since Snapdeal has over the years built its 70 million users mostly from these areas.

Snapdeal had earlier built games like Stack up, Jackpot Machine, Find the Queen, Guess The Price, Spin the Wheel and Shuffle and Win on the platform which also offered the coupon codes for discounts on the app.

Gamezop has over 250 popular games and more than 25 million monthly active users. Its games can also be played on hundreds of other apps, including UC Browser, ixigo, Grofers, NewsPoint, and Xender.

Snapdeal claims it has witnessed 24 times increase in items on its wish list, with users waiting to buy apparel, personal grooming products, fitness accessories and household items like pressure cookers, kitchen tools, LED bulbs, bed sheets & towels etc. The site has over 200 million listings.