Snapchat reaches 100 million monthly users in India

The announcements were made during the second edition of 'Snap in India', an event to celebrate the company’s community of Indian partners, creators, brands, and more.

Atom SNAPCHAT

Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat on Wednesday, October 27, said that it has reached 100 million monthly users in India. The announcement was made during the second edition of 'Snap in India', an event to celebrate the company’s community of Indian partners, creators, brands, storytellers and “Snapchatters”.

During the event, the company announced a partnership with homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart, to develop AR experiences for e-commerce. Through this partnership, shoppers will be able to shop and engage with e-commerce brands through Snapchat AR from home, thereby making the process easier according to the company.

The company also said that Snap Map has entered into a partnership with Zomato – the first Snap Map partnership in India. This will allow Snapchat users access to restaurant information and they will be able to place food orders from their personal Map on Snapchat, claims Snap.

Along with this, Snap will launch a free programme in India: Yellow Tree Bootcamp. The company said that this will bring together experts from Snap and the Indian startup community to discuss fundraising, operations, growth, including how to leverage tools like Snap Kit and Snapchat Ads Manager to grow.

Meanwhile, Samsung has added a new "Fun Mode" feature to bring some of Snap's AR-powered Lenses to their native camera app, and extended this partnership locally with their "Made in India" M Series smartphones.

The company also recently launched Creator Marketplace, which allows brands to connect with creators directly and pay them to produce branded content. AR Lens Creators in India are currently participating, and it will be rolling out to Snap Stars in India soon.

"We have made significant investments to localise the Snapchat experience for the Indian community. We have added culturally relevant content, developed highly active and creative local creator communities, and invested in local products, marketing initiatives, and language support," Evan Spiegel, Snap Co-Founder and CEO said in a statement.