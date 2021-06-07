Skoda Kushaq to Hyundai Alcazar: Car launches to watch out for in June 2021

Many car launches that got postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to happen in June with the lockdowns easing gradually.

Money Automobiles

Almost all the major carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra reported a massive decline in sales in May on the back of the devastating second wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the situation now easing and with the possibility of lockdowns being gradually lifted, many car launches that got postponed are expected to happen in June.

Here’s a look at four of the upcoming car launches:

Skoda Kushaq

The first unit of the all-new Skoda Kushaq rolled off the production line at the Pune plant, under the India 2.0 Project. The all-new Kushaq is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, a variant of the modular MQB-A0 platform, specially adapted by Skoda for the Indian market.

With customer deliveries planned to begin in July, the carmaker says the new SUV offers a compelling combination with its striking design, ample space, exceptional comfort, outstanding safety features and modern infotainment systems. The Skoda Kushaq comes with powerful yet efficient TSI engine options, which have been manufactured locally.

“The production rollout of the first car under the India 2.0 project marks a historic milestone for ŠKODA AUTO and the Volkswagen Group in India. We have managed to achieve localisation levels up to 95%, which truly puts the engineering and manufacturing expertise of India on the global map. With ŠKODA KUSHAQ, we will be present in one of the fastest-growing segments of the automotive industry,” said Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd. The Skoda Kushaq will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos.

Estimated price: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh ex-showroom

Hyundai Alcazar

The Alcazar is based on Creta’s platform but has a longer wheelbase of 150mm. It has an additional third row of seats with captain seat options. The second-row occupants will get a dedicated central console if you get the captain seats. The Alcazar will come with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 152 hp and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 115 hp. A 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox will be offered with both engines. There will be a choice between manual and automatic transmission. The 7-seater SUV is likely to be launched in India on June 17 and will go up against the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700.

Estimated price: Rs 13 lakh ex-showroom

Skoda Octavia

Skoda will launch the fourth generation of the Octavia in India this month. The Octavia is based on the MQB EVO platform and is longer and wider than the current Octavia. But the wheelbase remains the same. The all-new Octavia will be powered by a 2.0-litre, TSI petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The engine will be paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard.

Estimated price: Rs 20 lakh - Rs 30 lakh ex-showroom

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift

Volkswagen will launch the latest Facelift version of its Tiguan SUV. The Tiguan will be based on the MQB-AO-IN platform with over 90% localisation. It features an all-new front fascia with the rear also redesigned. The Tiguan will take on the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and the upcoming Skoda Kushaq in India. The car will have a 2.0-litre TSI engine that produces 190 PS, mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission unit. It is also expected to come with 4MOTION all-wheel-drive technology.

Estimated price: Rs 28 lakh ex-showroom