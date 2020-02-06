SJ Suryah on board Simbu’s 'Maanaadu'

Surya expressed his happiness to be a part of the project on his Twitter page.

Flix Kollywood

Simbu’s birthday turned out to be double celebrations for his fans as the star was seen enjoying his special day on the sets of his upcoming film Maanaadu. The latest information is that Maanaadu, which is being directed by Venkat Prabhu, will have SJ Suryah playing the antagonist.

The film’s producer Suresh Kamatchi put out tweets welcoming all actors on board. "Welcome onboard one of the fine talented and versatile actor @iam_SJSuryah in #Maanaadu @vp_offl @kalyanipriyan @johnmediamanagr", tweeted producer Suresh Kamatchi.

Thx a lot Prodcer sir and, dir @vp_offl sir “what a story, what a narration “ gone crazy with fantastic narration.... sure this project will go beyond the borders ... very happy to join with my friend Simbu sjs https://t.co/kwqqJCa3QQ — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) February 4, 2020

Replying to the producer’s welcome message, SJ Suryah tweeted, “Thx a lot Prodcer sir and, dir @vp_offl sir “what a story, what a narration “ gone crazy with fantastic narration.... sure this project will go beyond the borders ... very happy to join with my friend Simbu sjs.”

Earlier, there were reports that Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep and Arvind Swami have been approached to play the antagonist in the film. While the Sudeep denied the news on his Twitter page immediately sources have said that Arvind Swami could not allocate dates.

Venkat Prabhu also announced that Simbu would play a character named Abdul Khaaliq in the film. The film also has an ensemble of actors including Kalyani Priyadarshan Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Pope, Y Gee Mahendran, Karunakaran, and Premgi Amaran in pivotal roles.

The technical crew of this film will comprise Yuvan Shankar Raja for music, Richard M Nathan for cinematography and Praveen KL for editing. The film is being produced by Suresh Kamatchi under the banner V House Productions.

(Content provided by Digital Native)