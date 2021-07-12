Six-year-old girl dies in Kerala after choking on nuts in mixture

She was rushed to the hospital on Sunday but she could not be saved, her father told the media.

A six-year-old girl from Kerala choked to death on July 11 after eating some mixture that contained nuts. Niveditha, a Class 1 student at Cotton Hill Government Girls High School, was playing at a house in Thrikkannapuram when her father Rajesh brought her mixture in the evening. A few minutes after eating the snack, she developed an uneasiness. “The nuts of the mixture caused the choking. Her life couldn't be saved though she was rushed to hospital," Deepu, Sub Inspector of Nemom Police Station told TNM. A video of Nivedith singing and playing has been shared widely, leaving the state in shock at her death. "The home I drew, what a beautiful home. It's my own home," little Niveditha sings in the video. She wears a sleeveless pink and white frock, with flowers stitched onto it, and shakes her head while singing.

Her father Rajesh told Manorama News, "We took her to the hospital at Santhivila. On the way, she opened her eyes and looked at her mother. Then her mother told her that would buy Kinder Joy for her. She nodded then. She was in a collapsed state by then.” When the couple, Rajesh and his wife Kavitha, took her to Santhivila Hospital, they were told to take an ambulance with the child to Sree Avittom Thirunal Hospital, a government hospital for child care and maternity. "She was hardly breathing by then," Rajesh said, sobbing, while Kavitha could be seen lying inside a room in the small house.

A grave has been dug for the child within the home premises. The news came even as the state grappled with the death of a one-year-old boy on Saturday, who passed away in Nullippadi of Kasaragod after a bug got stuck in his throat. Anved, the son of A Sathyendran and Ranjini, collapsed in the evening while playing. Anved was rushed to hospital but his life couldn't be saved.

Watch Video of Rajesh speaking to the media