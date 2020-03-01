Six Telangana policemen caught drinking and dancing on camera, face action

The policemen, who were not in uniform, were attending a marriage when the incident took place.

news Controversy

Six police personnel, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from Telangana, found themselves in trouble after videos of them drinking, holding bottles and doing the 'naagin' or snake dance was widely shared on social media.

The policemen, who were not in uniform, were attending a marriage when the incident took place. It is not clear whether they were on duty or not.

In one viral video, they are seen purportedly inebriated and dancing in what seems to be an open ground, as music blares loudly from their car. In some of the videos, they are also seen holding beer bottles as they dance.

The policemen have been attached to the headquarters of the Cyberabad police as part of disciplinary action and a report has been sought on the video.



According to media reports, the police personnel work in the Kothur police station and were attending their colleague's marriage. The incident is said to have taken place sometime last week.