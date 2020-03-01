Six police personnel, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from Telangana, found themselves in trouble after videos of them drinking, holding bottles and doing the 'naagin' or snake dance was widely shared on social media.
The policemen, who were not in uniform, were attending a marriage when the incident took place. It is not clear whether they were on duty or not.
In one viral video, they are seen purportedly inebriated and dancing in what seems to be an open ground, as music blares loudly from their car. In some of the videos, they are also seen holding beer bottles as they dance.
The policemen have been attached to the headquarters of the Cyberabad police as part of disciplinary action and a report has been sought on the video.
According to media reports, the police personnel work in the Kothur police station and were attending their colleague's marriage. The incident is said to have taken place sometime last week.
Watch the video below
This video was shot while cops were purportedly dancing and drinking openly. pic.twitter.com/xI7Nz0qqUX— CharanTeja (@CharanT16) March 1, 2020
The officials in the video were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Bala Swamy and constables Ashok Reddy, Chandramohan, Amarnath, Venkatesh Goud, besides a Home Guard, Ramakrishna Reddy.
Some on social media questioned why action was taken against the officers, as it was a private function.
What's wrong in that— Sagarjanjarla (@Sagarjanjarla) March 1, 2020
When they're not in duty
Looks like private property and they are not on duty..... so what is the issue here— Chowkidar Yeti (@troilous) March 1, 2020
However, authorities justified their action stating that drinking alcohol in public places is an offence in Telangana, where a person may be fined and jailed for public nuisance if convicted.
This is the second such incident of action against a police official in recent times. Recently, an Inspector with the Shadnagar police station was attached to the district headquarters after videos of his dance performance in an inebriated condition was widely shared.
The video showed the officer dancing inside a function hall, on the dias, as a crowd cheered on.
The action was taken in both incidents after an inquiry by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shadnagar, who was unavailable for comment when TNM attempted to contact him.