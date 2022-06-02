Six PU students in Karnataka suspended for wearing hijab to campus

The government PU college in Uppinangady said that action has been taken after they were given a series of warnings to adhere to the dress code.

Six students of the Uppinangady Government Pre-University College in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka have been suspended for wearing the hijab to the campus in violation of the dress code. The Karnataka High Court had upheld the state governmentâ€™s ban on the hijab in educational institutions that have a mandated uniform, and since then, the hijab has been banned in more campuses in the state.

The principal of the Uppinangady PU college took the decision to suspend the students after holding a meeting with college lecturers. The six girl students were informed about the government order and the decision of the High Court prohibiting wearing of hijab in classrooms and that action has been taken after they were given a series of warnings to adhere to the dress code.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Mangaluru University College near Hampanakatte have been sending back students wearing the hijab to campus, and 16 girl students who came wearing hijab on Thursday demanded that they should be allowed to attend classes. The college principal denied their entry into classrooms and sent them back. The decision was taken in the syndicate meeting. The students had also gone to the District Commissioner's office and had complained for not being allowed to attend classes while wearing hijab.

The DC had counselled them to follow the rules of the government and the court order. However, the students did not budge and came to the college on Thursday wearing hijab.

In March, 231 students from the same college sat out an examination after college officials announced their decision to restrict the wearing of the hijab. This included Muslim boys who extended solidarity to Muslim girls.