Six people in Kozhikode found to have Shigella infection, 26 suspected cases

State nodal officer for communicable disease said Shigellosis usually spreads through food and water, which are contaminated to some extent by human excreta.

Intestinal bacterial infection Shigellosis that causes common symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, fever and in acute cases, even death, has been reported among six people at Kottaparambu ward in Kozhikode Corporation limits. Though no confirmed cases of death have been reported, a 11-year-old boy who exhibited similar symptoms, passed away recently. According to the District Medical Officer (DMO) of Kozhikode, 26 people in the same ward were found to be exhibiting similar symptoms. Health officials in the district have issued directions to people in the region to curb the infection.

On Friday, an 11-year-old boy who exhibited symptoms of diarrhea and fever, passed away. “Following the death officials were alerted, and it was found that other family members in the child’s house also had similar symptoms. Though tests revealed that it was Shigellosis, the bacteria could not be isolated from the samples of the child,” DMO Dr V Jayasree, told TNM.

According to the DMO, the relatives of the family who visited the house were also reported to have the disease, taking the confirmed numbers to be six.

Meanwhile she also stated that Shigella is one of a commonly reported bacterial infection, mostly affecting children. “Most viral infections cause diarrhea among children, but bacterial Shigellosis also used to be reported before. The problem is that in some cases, the diseases get severe quickly leading to death in small children,” she said.

The symptoms of the disease are diarrhea, fever, stomach ache, vomiting, fatigue and presence of blood in stool.

The DMO also added that there is no need for any panic. The disease spreads through contaminated food or water, it can be controlled by taking preventive steps, she said.

Among the 26 people with symptoms, two children with fever have been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital.

Dr Amar Fettle, state nodal officer for communicable disease, said Shigellosis usually spreads through food and water, which are contaminated to some extent by human excreta.

"The disease is treatable and is manageable by antibiotics. Proper sanitisation methods should be followed. It is not deadly but requires public awareness and one must take due precautions food and water safety along with proper waste management," Fettle told PTI.

Meanwhile, a team of health officials visited Kottaparambu as part of surveillance. Superchlorination is being done in wells in the region as part of preventive measures.

- Health officials have also released preventive measures to be taken by people:

- Only drink boiled water

- Wash hands with soap compulsorily after using toilet and before eating food

- Maintain personal hygiene

- Do no defecate in open places

- Dispose sanitary napkins of children properly

- People with symptoms should refrain from cooking food

- Do not eat stale food

- Food items should be closed and stored while not using

- Children with diarrhea should not be allowed to interact with others

- Santise toilets

- Avoid direct interactions with patients

- Wash fruits and vegetables before using

- Chlorinate water sources

- People with similar symptoms should drink ORS, tender coconut water and salted rice soup

(With inputs from PTI)