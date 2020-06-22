Six people booked for creating ruckus at COVID care hospital in Hyderabad

The hospital did not admit a suspected COVID-19 patient citing lack of beds, following which the patientâ€™s relatives started an argument.

Coronavirus Crime

Five people in Hyderabad were booked by the Punjagutta Police for 'creating' nuisance in the emergency ward of a COVID care hospital located in Banjara Hills after a hospital staffer filed a complaint about the issue.

According to media reports, the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday when a 55-year-old suspected COVID-19 patient from Yakuthpura approached the hospital, which refused to admit her due to shortage of beds. Following this, Salman Khan, a reporter with 'Hyderabad Youth Courage Channel' along with Amjad and Mahboob Khan, husband of the patient, and three others who were accompanying the patient entered the emergency ward.

As per Deccan Chronicle, the hospital staff stated that the family members of the patient tried to take video clips to 'tarnish' the hospital image. It was further reported that the relatives continued to create a scene and abused a police official on duty, who reached the spot after receiving the complaint from the hospital.

As the hospital was providing treatment to many patients, it has resulted in shortage of beds due to which the hospital could not admit new patients and were informing the same to the patient's family. However, soon the relatives started creating nuisance, as reported by the Times of India.

After the hospital management informed about the lack of beds, the patient's family reportedly trespassed the restricted area, abused and tried to assault the staff, the report added.

Later, the suspected COVID-19 patient was shifted to Osmania General Hospital.

Meanwhile, a case was registered under Section 448 (House Trespass), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) apart from sections of Epidemic Decease Act 1897 and Disaster Management Act.

