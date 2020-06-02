Six more die of COVID-19 in Telangana, state reports 94 new cases

Out of the 94 new cases, the Greater Hyderabad region accounted for 79 of them.

Six more people died of COVID-19 in Telangana while the surge in new positive cases continued on Monday. The six fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 88 while with 94 fresh COVID-19 cases, the tally rose to 2,792.

For the first time in nearly two weeks, no migrant tested positive. There were also no deportees or foreign returnees among the new cases. Officials said all 94 cases reported during a 24-hour period ending at 5 pm on Monday were local. The area under the jurisdiction of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) continued to be the hotbed of coronavirus, accounting for 79 new cases.

In the continuing trend of COVID-19 spreading outside Greater Hyderabad, eight districts reported the remaining cases. Officials said the state's tally of cases included 434 cases reported among migrants, deportees and foreign returnees.

As 1,491 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, the number of active cases now stands at 1,213.

With 199 cases, the state on Sunday had witnessed the biggest single-day jump in the cases. The officials attributed this to the relaxation in the lockdown.

"The lockdown has been relaxed since May 16, 2020. It is being observed that there is a lot of mobility and movement of people from all walks of life and of all age groups. People are travelling across the state and some of them are not following the basic preventive measures like wearing a mask, maintaining safe physical distancing and overcrowding. There has been a surge in the cases since relaxation of lockdown," reads the media bulletin on Monday.

The state government from Monday allowed inter-state movement of people. Officials said people from other states can now enter Telangana without passes.

From Monday, the night curfew timing was curtailed from 9 pm to 5 am Till now the curfew was in force from 7 pm to 6 am. The shops and business establishments, however, were asked to close at 8 pm.

The government on Sunday announced that the lockdown outside the containment zone is extended till June 7 while in the containment zone it is extended till June 30.

