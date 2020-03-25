Six more COVID-19 patients in Kerala recover, total active cases at 112

Out of the 118 cases in the state, 91 are Indians who had come from abroad, eight are foreign nationals and the 19 others are their primary contacts.

Nine fresh cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Kerala on Wednesday, March 25, confirmed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Highlighting a silver lining amid the pandemic containment measures in Kerala, the CM confirmed that six patients, who were under treatment for COVID-19, have recovered. This takes the total tally of active cases to 112.

Four patients had earlier tested negative and now two more people - from Palakkad and Thrissur - have recovered. Three students who came from Wuhan in China and a person in Kannur had earlier recovered.

Among the new nine cases, six are people who recently returned from foreign countries and three others who came in contact with them. Out of nine new cases, two belong to Palakkad, three are from Ernakulam, two from Pathanamthitta, one from Idukki and one from Kozhikode.

Four came from Dubai and two others had travelled from the United Kingdom and France respectively, Pinarayi confirmed. The remaining three patients who contracted the virus were primary contacts of those who came infected from other countries.

A taxi driver has tested positive in Ernakulam after he travelled with a coronavirus-positive patient from France.

On Tuesday evening, the CM had mentioned that a health worker tested positive for the virus. She is stable now, he said, and had got the infection while treating another positive patient.

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 in Kasaragod, which has been witnessing a rise in new cases in the last few days.

A total of 76,542 people are being observed for COVID-19 in Kerala as on Wednesday. Out of these, 76,010 suspected cases are being observed in their houses while 532 cases have been shifted to hospitals in the state.

On Wednesday alone, 122 suspected cases were admitted to hospitals in Kerala. A total of 4,902 samples were sent for testing, out of which 3,465 have now been tested negative, Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed.

Highlighting the number of imported cases of the virus in Kerala, particularly from the Gulf, Pinarayi added, “Out of the total 118 cases reported in Kerala, 91 had travelled from foreign countries. Eight of them who had the virus were foreign nationals and 19 others were primary contacts of infected persons who contracted the virus through local transmission.”