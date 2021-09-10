Six months after 10-yr-old child was found dead, Bengaluru cops arrest mom for crime

According to police, the boy was killed for objecting to her motherâ€™s relationship.

It was on February 7, 2021 that the body of the 10- year old boy was found in an isolated place near Baragur in Tamil Nadu-- months later, the police now say he was murdered by his mother. Bengaluru DCP South East Srinath Mahadev Joshi made the announcement on Friday. Jurisdictional Mico Layout Police had started probing the case after the woman approached police over a missing personâ€™s complaint, six months after he went missing.

Along with the woman, the police have arrested one man for murdering the child and arrested another woman who was also involved in hiding the body. The arrests were made on August 27, soon after the mother registered a complaint over her missing son after maintaining silence for six months. DCP Srinath told TNM that the man and two women were involved in a relationship and the child was killed for objecting to their relationship. He added that the boyâ€™s biological father had passed away earlier. All the accused are in jail.

The police have also recovered a plastic pipe used to assault the boy, the car used to shift his body and torch, Joshi stated. The main accused had quarrelled with the boy and assaulted him with a plastic pipe when his mother was not present at his residence.

The incident had happened on February 7, 2021. Later, he had called his lover and the mother of the boy to his house and showed them the dead body. The main accused and his lover made the mother promise not to tell anyone about the incident to anyone.

After convincing the mother, the couple had sent her to her parent's house. The prime accused along with his partner then shifted the body to his car. They have told the police that they threw away the dead body.

Police said that the mother of the murdered child lodged a complaint with Mico Layout police in August to avoid suspicion. However, the police grew suspicious about the other two accused who accompanied her to the station to lodge the complaint. They kept a close watch on their movements and the main accused spilled the beans soon.

