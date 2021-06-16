Six Maoists killed in alleged encounter in Andhra Pradesh

The police have recovered one AK-47, three 303 rifles, one SLR rifle, one carbine and one country-made gun from the spot. A search operation is currently underway.

news Encounter

Six Maoists, three of whom were women, were killed in an alleged exchange of fire by the Greyhounds personnel in Theegalametta forest areas under Mampa police station limits in Visakhapatnam on June 16. Police said that a search operation is underway.

According to the Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, they have recovered one AK-47, three 303 rifles, one SLR rifle, one carbine and one country-made gun from the spot. One of the killed Maoists has been identified as Sande Gangaiah, a resident of Karimnagar district in Telangana. According to police, Gangaiah was attached to the Malkangiri-Koraput-Vizag- Border (MKVB) division.

He was part of the medical team, skilled in treating wounds and had a bounty of Rs 4 lakh. According to reports, the Greyhounds personnel are continuing the combing operation in the region as several of them have reportedly escaped.

Further details are yet to be disclosed.

This is a developing story. The copy will be updated soon.