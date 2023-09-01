Six killed in fresh round of firings in Manipur

At least six people were killed in fresh rounds of firing in the foothills of Manipur state, which has been seeing an armed conflict for nearly four months now. The firings took place in the area between the Kuki-Zomi dominated Churachandpur district and Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district. It began early on the morning of Tuesday, August 29 and continued through Wednesday evening at Lonphai and Khousabung villages.

One of those killed in the firings was identified as LS Mangboi, a popular tribal song writer who had written a song called â€˜I gam hilo hamâ€™, which translates to â€˜Isnâ€™t this our land?â€™ during the current conflict. Locals in Churachandpur said he was being transported to Aizawl when he succumbed to his injuries.

Three others, Richard Heimkholin Guite, Paokam Kipgen, and Pausondam, identified as village volunteers, were also killed in Churachandpur district after sustaining blast and gunfire injuries. In Bishnupur, two Meitei men â€“ Pebam Deban and Moirangthem Gopen â€“ were killed as a result of injuries sustained through explosions, police officials said.

Since Tuesday, nine persons have been killed in firings in Manipur. The state Assembly convened on Tuesday for a total of 11 minutes. Though it discussed the Chandrayaan moon mission, there was no discussion about the ongoing conflict that has claimed more than 160 lives and displaced 60,000 others in the state since May this year.