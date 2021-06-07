Six injured after fire at Bengaluru airport construction zone

The incident happened at a construction zone within the Kempegowda International Airport, away from the passenger movement area.

news Accident

Six workers at the Bengaluru airport sustained burns after a container carrying thermoplastic road-marking paint and bituminous material caught fire. Two gas cylinders used to heat the paint exploded during the incident and the blaze spread to the nearby underpass. According to reports, the incident happened at a construction zone within the Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday around 10 am, while workers were painting the new road laid near the cargo wing. Personnel from the BIAL Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Team and five fire tenders put out the fire within 30 minutes, reports stated. The injured people â€” identified as Prashant, Goutam, Ajay Kumar, Avinash, Nageshwar Rao and Siraj â€” were all taken to a city hospital for treatment, a report in the Times of India said. The report mentioned that Siraj and Avinash sustained 40% burn injuries while the other four had minor injuries.

The injured, who were shifted to Victoria Hospital, are presently out of danger. According to a report in Deccan Herald, the police have registered an FIR against the company URC Construction, that had won the sub-contract for painting the road signage. The report quoted an official saying that an FIR was filed for negligence and failure to take precautions for the safety of workers and that statements of the injured workers and supervisor will be recorded once they recover.

Police suspect that the fire broke out owing to overheating of the highly inflammable material and paint, say reports. Another report in The Hindu quoted a police official saying that a technical team was inspecting the incident to find the exact cause of the mishap and that they were waiting for a report on the incident. This was said to be the first fire accident to have taken place since the construction of the second terminal of the airport began.