Six held for rape and trafficking of 15-yr-old girl in Karnatakaâ€™s Chikkamagaluru

The FIR registered in Sringeri police station accused more than 15 people of rape and sexual abuse of the minor.

news Crime

Six people have been arrested for the rape, sexual abuse and trafficking of a 15-year-old girl in Karnaktaâ€™s Chikkamagaluru district. A first information report was registered at the Sringeri police station in the district after a complaint by the district child welfare committee accused more than 15 people of rape and sexual abuse of the minor.

Speaking to TNM, Chikkamagaluru SP Hakay Akshay Machindra told TNM that six people were arrested in the case. The complaint by Subramanya G, who heads the child welfare committee in Chikkamagaluru, stated that Small Abhi, a local resident, Girish, a driver and his friends had allegedly raped and sexually abused the girl in the last five months. Those accused include the survivor's aunt Vidya* after it emerged that she had known about the repeated sexual abuse.

"Vidya solicited her into this and others who allegedly sexually abused her regularly have also been arrested. The investigation is underway and we will follow up the allegations made by the girl," Hakay Akshay Machindra said.

Vidya, the survivorâ€™s aunt, works at a crushing unit located close to their home. According to the child welfare committee, the survivor has been living with Vidya since her mother passed away around three years ago. In September 2020, the girl was allegedly asked to work for a few days at the crushing unit in place of her aunt when she fell ill. Her work was clerical and involved noting down numbers of vehicles.

It was here that she met Girish, a driver, who allegedly raped her. According to the complainant, Girish then brought other friends along with him to sexually abuse and rape the girl. This included Chikka Abhi or Small Abhi, a resident in Kikre village of Chikkamagaluru.

"Girish would tell her that she has to spend time with other men. There is an allegation she was given birth control pills twice in this period," said Subramanya.

He added that the survivor was blackmailed with photos by the group of men and warned against complaining about the abuse. "There are many more people who were not named in the FIR because the survivor could not recognise them. The police should investigate this thoroughly," Subramanya added. The incident came to light on Thursday and the survivor was rescued and is now being counselled.

The accused in the case are Girish, driver, Small Abhi, Vikas, Manikanta, Sampath, Ashwath Gowda, Rajesh, Amith, Santosh, Deekshit, Niranjan, Narayana Gowda, Abhi Gowda, Yogesh and Vidya, the survivor's aunt.

The FIR was registered in Sringeri police station and the accused members were charged under sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 370 (trafficking), 376 (3) (rape), 376 (n) (repeated rape) of the Indian Penal Code. They have also been booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and Child Labour Amendment Act, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children Act). 'MGR Crushers' has been named in the FIR and its owner has been booked.

*Name changed to protect identity of the survivor