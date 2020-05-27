Four districts in Telangana lose green zone status after reporting new COVID-19 cases

Four districts in Telangana reported new COVID-19 cases after a gap of weeks, thereby losing green zone status. New cases have been reported from Suryapet, Vikarabad, Nalgonda and Narayanpet districts after a gap of two to three weeks. Four more foreign evacuees and 12 migrants were also among the 71 people tested positive on Tuesday.

The state also reported the death of a seven-day-old infant due to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 57 while the overall tally of cases mounted to 1,991. The baby girl passed away three days after being tested positive, reported the Times of India (ToI). The mother of the child from Quthbullapur had tested negative at the time of delivery and those from the family have not exhibited any symptoms. She was brought back to the hospital as she was unwell. The locality where the family resides has now been made a containment zone, reported the paper.

For the fourth consecutive day, foreign returnees tested positive in the state taking the number of infections in this category to 32.

Four returnees from Kuwait had tested positive on May 22. This was the first case in Telangana of Indian citizens repatriated under evacuation mission Vande Bharat being found infected by COVID-19.

However, health officials have not revealed details of the 28 foreign evacuees tested positive. They have not shared information like the countries they had returned from and the districts they belong to.

Telangana migrant workers returning from other states continued to remain a big worry for the health authorities as the spike in cases continued. Twelve migrants tested positive taking the total number to 157. They are all people who returned home from other states following a relaxation in lockdown norms.

Though 120 people were discharged from hospital on Tuesday, bringing down the number of active cases to 650, the efforts of the authorities to check the spread of the virus received a setback with at least four districts reporting new cases after a gap of two to three weeks.

Greater Hyderabad continued to be the hotspot with 38 new cases. Thirteen cases were reported from Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts adjoining Greater Hyderabad.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had earlier claimed that there are no COVID-19 cases in Telangana, except in few pockets of Greater Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is set to review the COVID-19 situation in the state at a high-level meeting on Wednesday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, there will be a discussion on the measures taken for containment of COVID-19 and implementation of lockdown. The meeting is expected to take decisions on the next steps to be taken. A decision will also be taken whether to continue or to make any changes in the existing system of allowing shops in Hyderabad to remain open on an even-odd basis.