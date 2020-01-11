Six cars damaged as BMTC Volvo bus triggers serial collision in Bengaluru

This is the second accident involving BMTC in this week.

news Accident

In a second accident in a week involving the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), six cars were damaged on Friday afternoon after a state-run corporation’s Volvo bus lost control.

According to BMTC and traffic police officials, there were no major injuries due to the mishap which took place near Reddy Nursing Home in Jayanagar. A traffic police note said that a bus on the KIAS-12 route which was heading towards BTM Layout from the Airport hit one car and triggered a series of collisions involving six cars and another BMTC bus.

Senior BMTC officials visited the accident spot.

In a statement, BMTC said the involved vehicle with registration number KA57 F318 on Route number KIAS 12/1 belonged to depot number 25 while operating from Airport to BTM layout. The vehicle was being operated by driver Dharmendra and conductor Chandrashekhar.

BMTC further said, “During the incident, no persons were injured, however, 6 cars were damaged. The reason for the accident will be known after the inspection report from the technical team of BMTC.”

Speaking to Times of India, Jurisdictional Traffic DCP Jagadeesh said that driver admitted that he had tried to jump the signal even though vehicles ahead of the bus had slowed down expecting the red light.

As a result of the accident, there was chaos in the East End Road In Jayanagar and additional traffic policemen were deployed to clear the pile-up. The driver belonging to depot 25 has been booked for negligent driving and the bus has been seized. Police have started probing the case.

The incident on Friday comes after two people on Monday were killed and at least 11 were injured after a BMTC bus rammed into six bikes and an auto rickshaw at Kottigepalya junction in Bengaluru.

That time, the driver stated that the brakes of the bus were not functioning properly. The BMTC is probing whether rash driving by the driver caused the accident. The Depot Manager at depot number 35, where the bus was stationed, has been suspended.

BMTC staff said, several days prior to the accident, the driver had informed the depot manager that the brakes were not functioning.