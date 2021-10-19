Six arrested for series of burglaries in Bengaluru's HBR Layout

The Govindapura police seized stolen goods worth over Rs 10 lakh, including gold and silver ornaments, a car and a bike from the accused.

news Crime

The Govindapura police in Bengaluru arrestested five Nepali nationals, working as security guards, and one other person in relation to several burglaries in HBR Layout on Wednesday, October 19. The police seized stolen goods worth over Rs 10 lakh, including gold and silver ornaments, from the accused

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of East division Sharanappa SD, five accused are from Nepal and had been working several jobs across Bengaluru. “They are from Nepal and have been in Bengaluru from 8-10 years. They used to do house work such as sweeping, housekeeping, working as security guards etc,” he said. “These people used to scout out the houses and send the pictures to the main accused through Whatsapp. The security guards would also inform the main accused about when the owners left the house and when it would be empty. He would then come, break in and burglarise apartments and independent houses,” he added.

The DCP also said that the arrested began stealing from houses around seven to eight months ago. When the number of burglaries in HBR Layout increased, the police formed a special team to solve this case, a police statement said. According to DCP Sharanappa, the culprits were nabbed after police found the CCTV footage and a technical analysis was carried out.

The police seized 105 grams of gold and 1290 grams of silver jewelry, eight foreign currencies, Rs 12,000 cash and a car from the accused. A bike, which they used to carry out the theft, was also seized. The Govindapura police has registered two cases against the accused and have booked them under section 454 (lurking, house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence), 457 (lurking, house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).