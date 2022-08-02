Six arrested for Andhra teen's death due to harassment by loan recovery agents

Jasthi Harshita Varshiniâ€™s family was harassed by loan recovery agents associated with the State Bank of India (SBI) after her parents borrowed Rs 6.35 lakh for her education.

Money Crime

Following the death of an 18-year-old due to harassment by loan recovery agents in Andhra Pradesh, police have arrested six in connection with the case. The deceased, Jasthi Harshita Varshini from NTR district, and her family were harassed by State Bank of India (SBI) loan recovery agents after she borrowed Rs 6.35 lakh for her education.

As per the police, Varshiniâ€™s father J Prabhakar Rao had taken a loan of Rs 6.35 lakh. On July 26 four persons from MSR and LVR firm went to her house and demanded repayment of the loan using insulting words. Dejected by this, Varshini died by suicide, police said. The Hindu reported that the agencies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SBI, and that the seven arrested include the owners of the two agencies.

Varshini had scored in the top 15,000 of the Engineering, Agricultural, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET), the police said. They also added that a suicide note was discovered at her home.

Read: Teen dies by suicide in Andhra, mother alleges harassment by SBI loan recovery agents

Multiple instances of such cases are coming to light off late, where loan apps entice borrowers with promises of quick loans with high interest rates and processing fees. However, it is seen that the recovery agents appointed to collect the repayment turn to various forms of harassment. On July 19, another similar incident was reported in Hyderabad when a fireman was found dead after being harassed over repayment of borrowed money by organisers of online loan apps.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726