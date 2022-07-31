Teen dies by suicide in Andhra, mother alleges harassment by SBI loan recovery agents

17-year-old Harshita Varshini killed herself on Thursday and left a suicide note detailing her family's financial difficulties.

news Death

“I should not become a burden to you… If someone asks, tell them that I failed to secure a rank in EAMCET and that’s why I died,” wrote 17-year-old J Harshita Varshini before taking her own life. The incident took place at around 2 pm on Thursday June 28 in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandigama Town. Alleged harassment by the recovery agents belonging to the State Bank of India (SBI) to repay their loan pushed Harshita to take the extreme step, according to her mother.

Speaking to the media, Harshita’s mother who was inconsolable said, “Initially two persons came to our house and made a lot of threats. Then two others came on the same day and made several unwarranted comments asking my children to instead graze buffaloes. My daughter could not take these insulting remarks.”

“She was upset that our family’s honour was lost. She did not even eat after this incident and later died. The people who came to our house killed her,” she said before breaking into tears.

According to the police, Harshita’s family had taken a loan of Rs 3,50,000 on their credit card two years ago and failed to repay it.

In her suicide letter, Harshita addressing her mother says that under the present circumstances even survival had become a struggle. “There is no money left to pay my fee and sister’s fee. Because of us, you do not ruin your health. Tell sister to study well and get a good job. I should not become a burden to you, that's why I did this,” she wrote.

Detailing the financial crisis of her family, Harshita wrote that she is unsure if her father would send them any money. “Running the house also has become a problem. That’s why I am taking my own life.”

Asking her mother to not reveal the real reason for her suicide, Harshita tells her mother to lie that she died by suicide as she failed to secure a good rank in EAMCET exam.

Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test is a common test held in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for getting admissions into colleges.

Harshita, however, does not name the recovery agents as the cause of her death in her letter.

Nandigama Circle Inspector P Kanaka Rao, said that they have received a complaint from the family against the recovery agents of SBI. He said that they are investigating the case and are seeking a legal opinion in the matter.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726