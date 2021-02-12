Sivakarthikeyan's 'Don' shooting commences in Coimbatore

Actors Priyanka Arul Mohan and Soori will be part of this upcoming film.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Sivakarthikeyan recently announced his new project, which will be bankrolled by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions and co-produced by Sivakarthikeyan's home banner SK Productions. The film has been titled Don, and it will mark the directorial debut of Cibi Chakaravarthi, a former associate of Atlee.

The film has been officially launched on Thursday in Coimbatore in a pooja ceremony. According to sources, the team would be shooting for the first schedule at a college in Coimbatore for forty days.

Tipped to be a campus-based romantic drama, Sivakarthikeyan recently took to Twitter to announce that actors Priyanka Arul Mohan and Soori will be part of his upcoming film. Priyanka plays the female lead and it will be her second successive project with Sivakarthikeyan after Doctor. The makers have also roped in Munishkanth, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Bala Saravanan, Soori, RJ Vijay, and Cook With Comali fame Shivaangi to play pivotal characters in the film.

The film will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and this will be Anirudh's seventh film with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy with two projects. His upcoming release will be Doctor with director, Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamaavu Kokila fame which will be hitting the screens on 26 March 2021.

The film is being bankrolled by KJR Studios in association with Sivakarthikeyan's home banner. Tipped to be another dark comedy like Nelsonâ€™s debut film, the latest is that the story of the film revolves around a kidney transplant racket. The film has Priyanka Arul Mohan opposite Siva.

He also has the Tamil science-fiction thriller Ayalaan. Tipped to be a film centered on a lost alien who finds a friend in Sivakarthikeyanâ€™s character, the film has been directed by Ravi Kumar. Ayalaan was revived after it went back on the floors last February. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and It is being rumored that she plays the role of an astronomer in the film.

The film will have music by composer A.R Rahman, and Siva has earlier confirmed that he has convinced Rahman to croon the opening song of the film. The film is produced by 24 AM Studios in association with KJR Studios.

Sivakarthikeyan's last film Hero hit the screens last December, and the film, which was directed by PS Mithran received mixed reviews. Hero'was bankrolled by KJR Studios, and the music of the film was scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Kalyani Priyadarshan had played the female lead in the film.

Watch the film's puja ceremony:

(Content provided by Digital Native)