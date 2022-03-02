Sivakarthikeyan's Don to release in theatres in May

Billed as a college drama, ‘Don’ also stars actor SJ Suryah in a significant role.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Don, announced on Wednesday, March 2 that the film is set to release in theatres on May 13. Sivakarthikeyan also revealed that he enjoyed working with his co-star SJ Suriya for the film. Announcing the news, Sivakarthikeyan tweeted, “Thoroughly enjoyed working with @iam_SJSuryah sir and his energy was infectious. See you in theatres. #DONfromMay13.” Helmed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi, who has reportedly worked as an associate director with filmmaker Atlee, Don stars Priyanka Arul Mohan opposite Sivakarthikeyan.

The cast of Don includes actors Soori, Samuthirakani, Vijay TV fame Sivangi, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, Kaali Venkat and RJ Vijay among others. The film has music by composer Anirudh, who is teaming up with Sivakarthikeyan for the seventh time. Touted to be a college drama, Don is produced by Lyca Productions and co-produced by Sivakarthikeyan's home banner SK Productions. KM Bhaskaran is on board as the cinematographer, while it has editing by Nagooran.

The film was initially slated for release on March 25. However, the release date was postponed since it would be clashing with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR at the box office, which is also scheduled to hit the big screens on March 25. The period drama stars actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. It marks the Tollywood debut of both Alia and Ajay Devgn.

Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka were recently seen in Doctor, which hit the big screens on October 9 last year. Written and directed by director Nelson Dilipkumar, the star cast included actors Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, Milind Soman, Redin Kingsley and Archana Chandhoke in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander was roped in as the music composer for Doctor as well. The technical team also included cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan and editor R Nirmal. Doctor subsequently released on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix and the comedy flick opened to positive responses from audiences and critics alike.