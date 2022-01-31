Sivakarthikeyan's Don to release in theatres, makers announce date

Helmed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi, â€˜Donâ€™ stars Priyanka Arul Mohan opposite Sivakarthikeyan.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Sivakarthikeyanâ€™s upcoming film Don, which is billed as an entertainer, is set to hit the big screens on March 25 this year. Starring actor Priyanka Arul Mohan opposite Sivakarthikeyan Don is helmed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi, who has reportedly worked as an associate director with filmmaker Atlee. Sharing the announcement with fans, Sivakarthikeyan shared a video where he is seen dancing.

The cast of Don includes actors Soori, Samuthirakani, Vijay TV fame Sivangi, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, Kaali Venkat and RJ Vijay among others. The film has music by composer Anirudh, who is teaming up with Sivakarthikeyan for the seventh time. Touted to be a college drama, Don is backed by Lyca Productions. The film is co-produced by Sivakarthikeyan's home banner SK Productions. The film has cinematography by KM Bhaskaran and editing by Nagooran.

Sivakarthikeyan was recently seen in Doctor, which hit the big screens on October 9. Written and directed by filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, the film starred an ensemble cast of actors including Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, Milind Soman, Redin Kingsley and Archana Chandhoke in pivotal roles. Doctor also had music by Anirudh Ravichander. The technical team also included cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan and editor R Nirmal. Doctor subsequently released on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix. The comedy flick opened to positive responses from audiences and critics alike.

Sivakarthikeyan is also gearing up for the release of Ayalaan which is directed by R Ravikumar. The sci-fi comedy film is produced by RD Raja and Kotapadi J Rajesh under the banners of 23AM Studios and KJR Studios respectively. The cast also includes actors Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar and Isha Koppikar in other significant roles. The film has music by award-winning composer AR Rahman. Nirav Shah is handling the cinematography, while Ruben is on board as the editor.

Sivakarthikeyan is known for his performance in films like Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Ethir Neechal and 3, among others.