Sivakarthikeyan teams up with Mandela director Madonne Ashwin for new film

The title announcement video of the film was unveiled by Telugu actor Mahesh Babu on Friday, July 15.

Popular Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan revealed details about his next project on Friday, July 15. The title announcement teaser of his upcoming film Maaveeran was unveiled by Telugu actor Mahesh Babu. The film has been titled Mahaveerudu in Telugu. Sharing the video, Mahesh Babu wrote on Friday, “Happy to unveil the title of @Siva_Kartikeyan’s #Maaveeran! Best wishes to the entire team!” In response, Sivakarthikeyan said, “This is a great start for the film and to the team.. Thank you so much for your kind gesture @urstrulyMahesh sir.. Indeed a very special moment for me sir."

The announcement video features the protagonist (Sivakarthikeyan) being beaten by goons. As the video progresses, we see the shadow of a hand emerging from the background and controlling the hero like a puppeteer. The hero who fights the goons with the help of the hand controlling him from above, lets go of the shadow soon and prepares to fight on his own. Maaveeran is expected to have a similar plot.

The movie is written and directed by Mandela fame filmmaker Madonne Ashwin. Bankrolled by Arun Viswa under the banner of Shanthi Talkies, the technical team comprises Vidhu Ayyanna as the director of photography, Philomin Raj as the editor, Kumar Gangappan as the art director, and Phoenix Prabhu as the stunt director. The soundtracks and background score for the project will be set to tune by composer Bharath Sankar.

Watch:

This is a great start for the film and to the team.. Thank you so much for your kind gesture @urstrulyMahesh sir.. Indeed a very special moment for me sir ❤️#Maaveeran https://t.co/U963faBYRh — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) July 15, 2022

Sivakarthikeyan has multiple projects that are in different stages of production. His upcoming film Prince will be hitting the big screens during Deepavali this year. The announcement was made in June. Helmed by Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep KV, the film stars Ukrainian actor Maria Ryaboshapka in the lead, while actor Sathyaraj has also been roped in for a pivotal role.

The film was originally supposed to release on August 31 but was postponed. Billed as a comedy drama, the film will be presented by Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions, Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of SVCLLP (Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP) in association with Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies.