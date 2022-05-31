Sivakarthikeyan’s SK 20 release date is out

The film is helmed by ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ fame director Anudeep KV, and is set to release in both Telugu and Tamil.

Flix Kollywood

The release date of actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film, which has been tentatively titled SK 20, was unveiled on Monday, May 30. The makers revealed that the film has been slated for theatrical release on August 31, coinciding with the festival of Vinayagar Chaturthi. Helmed by Jathi Ratnalu fame filmmaker Anudeep KV, the film stars actors Sivakarthikeyan, Ukrainian model and actor Maria Ryaboshapka who was recently seen in Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. Thaman is on board as the music composer for the project. It is reportedly billed as a romantic comedy. The film will be releasing in both Tamil and Telugu.

In a statement released by the makers on May 30, they announced, "The entire SK20 team congratulates our hero Mr Sivakarthikeyan on the blockbuster success of Don. We would like to announce that SK 20 starring Sivakarthikeyan, Maria, Sathyaraj and others, directed by Anudeep KV, with music by S Thaman, will have its theatrical release on 31st August 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Vinayaga Chathurthi."

The statement also read, "It will be released simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu across the world. The film is set to be a fun-filled family entertainer. First look and other updates will be coming soon."

Actor Karthi’s upcoming movie Viruman has also been slated for release on August 31. Viruman co-stars actors Aditi Shankar, Prakash Raj, Soori, Rajkiran, Myna Nandini, Manoj Bharathiraja and Karunas in significant roles too. It is written and directed by M Muthaiya, who teamed up with Karthi for the 2015 Tamil film Komban. Viruman is bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

This is not the first time actors Karthi and Sivakarthikeyan’s films are heading towards a box office clash. Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero and Karthi starrer Thambi had hit the big screens on the same day on December 20 in 2019, ahead of Christmas.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan recently met with superstar Rajinikanth following the success of his recently released film Don. “With the DON of Indian cinema. Met super star @rajinikanth sir and got his blessings.. That 60 minutes will be a lifetime memory..Thank you so much Thalaiva for your time and valuable appreciations for #DON,” Sivakarthikeyan tweeted on May 30, while sharing a photo of himself along with actor Rajinikanth.