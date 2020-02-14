Sivakarthikeyan to play triple role in 'Ayalaan'?

Flix Kollywood

After playing a Superhero in Hero directed by PS Mithran, actor Sivakarthikeyan has currently resumed shooting for his next, a science-fiction film with director Ravi Kumar. The film has been titled Ayalaan.

Reports are rife that Sivakarthikeyan will be seen playing a triple role for the first time ever in his career in this, while an official confirmation on the same is expected.

Tipped to be an alien invasion comedy, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, who was last seen on screen in Suriya's NGK. It is being rumored that she plays the role of an astronomer in the film.

The film also stars Bhanupriya, Yogi Babu and Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar in a pivotal role. The film will have music by AR Rahman, and Sivakarthikeyan has already confirmed that he has convinced Rahman to sing the opening song of the film.

The film is reportedly made on a high budget with Hollywood professionals working on it. Cinematographer Nirav Shah will be using the Alexa LF camera for the first time in Indian cinema for this film.

Not long ago, rumors emerged that Sivakarthikeyan took over the reins of the project. However, he recently clarified in a media interaction that he didn’t take over the project but has agreed to shoot without remuneration as the film has been on the floors for a long time.

Sivakarthikeyan also has a film with director Nelson Dhiliplumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame in the offing titled Doctor which will be bankrolled by KJR Studios in association with Sivakarthikeyan's home banner.

He also has a film with Vignesh Shivn in the pipeline. Currently dubbed as SK 17, it was recently reported that Rashmika Mandanna is in talks for the project.

