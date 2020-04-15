Sivakarthikeyan in 'Ala Vaikuntapuramlo' Tamil remake?

The star is keen on reprising the role done by Allu Arjun and talks have been initiated.

Flix Kollywood

Reports doing the rounds in tinsel town suggest that Sivakarthikeyan may star in the Tamil remake of the hit Telugu film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. The star is keen on reprising the role done by Allu Arjun and talks have been initiated. We can expect an official word on this very soon.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is busy with two Tamil films, Ayalaan and Doctor. Rakul Preet Singh shares the screen space with Sivakarthikeyan in Ayalaan which is touted to be science fiction. Reports are that Siva will be seen playing triple roles in this flick and Rakul will be seen as an astronomer. This film will mark the comeback of Isha Koppikar into the Tamil film industry after a long gap.

Directed by Ravi Kumar, Ayalaan is bankrolled by 24 AM Studios. The Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman is composing the tunes for this flick and will be rendering a song as well. Sources in the know say that Sivakarthikeyan is working on this project without accepting any remuneration.

The starâ€™s other project Doctor is a Nelson directorial. The director is well known for directing the Nayanthara starrer Kolamavu Kokila.

It may be noted that the Tollywood movie Ala Vaikuntapuramlo was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The technical crew of this film included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing.

Pooja Hegde played Allu Arjunâ€™s lead pair in it while veteran actor Jayaram was seen as Allu Arjunâ€™s father and Sathyaraj as his grandfather. Ala Vaikuntapuramlo was not only a hit in the Telugu speaking states but in Kerala as well.

Content provided by Digital Native