SIT to be formed, role of Monu Manesar being probed: Haryana DGP

Security has been tightened at all religious places following the Nuh violence and the attack on the Gurugram mosque, said Haryana Director General of Police PK Aggarwal.

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) PK Aggarwal said on Wednesday that an SIT will be formed to investigate the cases of communal violence in Haryana, and the role of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar in the clashes was being probed. The DGP was in Gurugram and addressed a media briefing.

"The role of absconding Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar and a suspicious video that widely spread before the rally is being probed. 41 FIRS have been registered in Nuh," the DGP said. He said the overall situation in Gurugram and Nuh was normal. A huge police force has been stationed across the two districts to maintain law and order .

Apart from this, 14 companies of the police force were stationed in Nuh and patrolling was being done. Security has been tightened at all religious places following the Nuh violence and the attack on the Gurugram mosque, he said.

Mobile Internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad up to Wednesday. Educational institutes were ordered to remain shut on Wednesday in Sohna, Faridabad and Palwal districts as a precautionary measure, he said.

Six people, including two home guards, a cleric, and three others lost their lives in the riots that erupted in Nuh during Braj Mandal Rally on Monday. The Nuh violent incident later spread to Gurugram on Tuesday.