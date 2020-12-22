Sister Abhaya murder case: The crucial witnesses who changed their accounts in court

Several witnesses in the Sister Abhayaâ€™s mysterious death case had turned hostile as the trial began in August 2019.

news Law

Twenty eight years after Sister Abhaya, a 19-year-old nun was found dead in the well of Pious Xth Convent in Kottayam district of Kerala, a CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram has finally found one priest and a nun guilty of murdering her. But the path to this judgement that found Father Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy for murdering the teen nun has not been an easy one. Since the trial began in August 2019, eight witnesses turned hostile- many under pressure and some were accused of getting bribes. The church that retained the accused in its rolls has also come under the scanner many times and has been accused of trying to influence witnesses.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI), Sr Abhaya had found the two priests and Sr Sephy in a compromising position near the kitchen of the convent and they killed her fearing she would speak out about this. One of the accused priests, Jose Poothrikkayil, was discharged from the case.

The mess in the convent kitchen

The CBI special court relied on crucial witness statements to convict the accused. Sister Abhaya's slippers, the opened fridge door, a water bottle, her veil and some other objects strewn around â€” were pieces of evidence that pointed to a struggle in the kitchen in the convent, when the then 19-year-old victim went to the kitchen to drink water.

According to public prosecutor M Navas, the inmates of the convent had heard some disturbance in the kitchen. â€œIf Abhaya had taken her own life, her slippers should be near the well. However, they were found in the kitchen, although none of them testified that in the court," the CBI advocate said.

How statement from witness-turned-hostile was crucial.

Incidentally, the crucial witnesses who confirmed the mess in the kitchen had turned hostile during the trial.

Sister Anupama, who was Abhaya's roommate, had earlier told the CBI that she saw the victimâ€™s slippers and habit inside the kitchen and also heard some strange noise from the kitchen, too. However, Sr Anupama told the court that she could not recall the same, eventually becoming the first witness to turn hostile.

Sanju P Mathew, who lived near the convent, was another witness who turned hostile. He had told the CBI that he used to see Fr Thomas Kottoor and Fr Jose Poothrikkayil leaving the convent at odd hours in the night. He later said he did not remember the same.

Achamma, who was the kitchen supervisor at the convent, also testified about the mess in the kitchen, although she denied it in court.

Both Sister Elcitta who also stayed in St. Pius X convent and Thresiamma, a helper at the kitchen, had testified about the mess in the kitchen, including a water bottle and her slippers strewn on the floor. In November 2019, they did not speak out about this at the court.

In her statement to the CBI, Sr Sudeepa said she heard a sound of a heavy object falling into the well. However, she denied giving this statement and also said that Abhaya might have taken her own life as she was allegedly worried about her fatherâ€™s alcoholism.

Sister Sherly was also Sr Abhayaâ€™s roommate. She had stated that she saw something unusual at the convent. She denied giving the statement and though the CBI had asked for a narco analysis test on Sherly, she challenged it in the Supreme Court.

Incidentally, among these witnesses, statements by kitchen supervisor Achamma and Sr Sherly turned crucial, although their hostility caused a setback to prosecution. "They were 11th and 32nd witnesses. But they had revealed everything when cross-questioning, so we were not so worried," the Public Prosecutor Navas told TNM.

Senior advocate Harish Salve had appeared for Achamma's petition against narco analysis test in Supreme Court. While he cross-questioned her about this during the trial, she agreed that someone else might have paid for her expenses to approach the SC. Finally the prosecutor read out the statement she gave to the CBI and agreed to it.

The prosecutor had to move tactically and he told her in the court that a curse would fall on her if she did not speak the truth that can throw light to the crime.

Navas told TNM that all the witnesses who turned hostile had crucial statements. Sr Annie John, fifth witness and the Superior General of St Josephâ€™s Congregation, denied that she saw Sr Abhaya's footwear and her veil in the kitchen on the day of her murder. She had also testified earlier that she saw the fridge door open and the water bottle lying on the floor.

Though a number of witnesses turned hostile, there were quite a few who remained steadfast and did not change their version despite immense pressure and hostility. Their statements combined with the circumstantial evidence finally helped the nunâ€™s family get some semblance of justice.

READ: What is the Sister Abhaya case and why it took 28 years for a verdict