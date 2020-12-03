Partner

Singles’ guide for Indians to navigate new rules of dating in 2020

As India unlocks, Shahzeen Shivdasani, Bumble India’s relationship expert, shares a handy guide and tips to help you navigate the new rules of dating in 2020.

Single Indians are now ready to dip their toes back into dating in real life (IRL) as India unlocks. However, how does one do that in the midst of this ongoing pandemic? The pandemic has changed how we communicate with each other but what hasn’t changed is the need for making meaningful connections. Bumble’s new study has found that one in two people claim they are ready to go on an in-person date. As India unlocks, Shahzeen Shivdasani, Bumble India’s relationship expert, shares a handy guide and tips to help you navigate the new rules of dating in 2020.

Virtual dating is the way to go!

Meeting people at bars, going out with your friends, or even bumping into old acquaintances, now seems like a way of the past. Since finding love is as important as ever during such tough times, virtual dating is the way to go! It is through this realm that people seem more at ease with getting to know new people. Virtual dating allows you to set the boundaries and decide when you’re ready to take the next step to meet. You can plan your next virtual date on Bumble, the social-networking app where women make the first move, using the app’s Video Call and Voice Chat features without sharing any personal information!

Understanding each other’s lifestyle is crucial

No matter how attracted you are to a person, it’s essential to understand whether their everyday habits align with yours, especially during a pandemic. Asking questions like – do you have a social bubble? Do you go to work? Do you attend large gatherings? Are you ready or feel comfortable to meet in person? – help you understand whether you would even be interested in forming a connection with them. If you’re seeking to find a new connection on a dating app, Bumble’s recently-launched badges are a great way to communicate how you would like to date during this pandemic - you can opt to show your potential matches your dating preferences such as virtual, socially-distanced, or socially distanced with a mask .

Setting a timeline to meet

Once you have found someone that you are interested in getting to know more, most people are left wondering, “if I only get to know them virtually, will this fizzle out”? Discussing a timeline for when you are willing to meet is key. Virtual dating during the pandemic has given us a chance to not rush the dating process by getting to know people on an emotional level before getting to know them on a physical one. This change in the dating sphere has allowed more meaningful connections to blossom. Let your crush know how long you would like to get to know them online before discussing a meeting in-person. Don’t forget to ask them what they are comfortable with as well.

Protocols for IRL dates

Your health and safety matters but so do the relationships you make. So, how do you make this work? Discussing protocols that are mutually agreed upon prior to the date is a must! During these testing times, there are a lot of do’s and don'ts that one must keep in mind. It's important to establish mutual boundaries so both sides feel comfortable on a date. The best way to ensure this is by addressing questions like how many people you both have interacted with, whether they should get tested, or where they’d be most comfortable meeting. Even staying in a two-week quarantine before the date could be an option to consider.

Outdoor and ready for distance-dating!

First dates can be nerve-wracking for a lot of people. And now, we have to do it with special gear on! However, regardless of the dilemma you might face with this required accessory, your safety comes first and wearing your mask is a must! Socially distance when you meet in-person. Although this is certainly not what you are used to, by following these few protocols you will begin to feel at ease, and once that feeling sets in, you will only be able to enjoy your date.

The new rules of dating might be different from the old ones, we have to find a way to strike a balance and adapt to whatever life may throw at us. The best part about being single is that you get to choose the person you wish to embark on a new adventure with. So, take your time to get to know someone better and when you do, if you’re comfortable to date in-person, make sure you follow all safety measures. Life’s short, make the first move.

This article was created in association with Bumble India.