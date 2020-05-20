In single-day high, 987 discharged upon recovery in Tamil Nadu

83 passengers who returned to the state from Maharashtra tested positive on Wednesday.

As many as 987 COVID-19 patients were discharged following recovery on Wednesday, the highest in a single day, even as Tamil Nadu recorded new 743 new cases. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 13,191, while there are 7,219 active cases. The hotspot of Tamil Nadu, Chennai, has recorded 557 new cases.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, 83 passengers who returned to the state from Maharashtra tested positive. 660 local cases have been recorded.

The state tested 11,894 samples from 11,441 people on Wednesday.

Two women and a man succumbed to COVID-19 in the state.

A 44-year-old woman from Thiruvallur died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Tuesday at 11.30 pm due to respiratory failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome and viral pneumonia.

A 52-year-old man from Chennai with diabetes and systemic hypertension died at RGGGH on Wednesday at 12.10 am due to respiratory failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis and septic shock.

A 70-year-old woman from Chennai with â€˜coronary heart disease on irregular treatmentâ€™ died at the Stanley Medical College Hospital on Tuesday at 10.05 pm due to cardiogenic shock, acute coronary syndromeâ€” unstable angina and old inferior wall myocardial infarction coronary heart disease.

After Chennai, Chengalpattu recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 58. Thiruvallur recorded 23 cases, Kancheepuram recorded 14 cases, and Virudhunagar, Vizhupuram, Thoothukudi, Theni, Thanjavur, Thenkasi and Pudukottai districts recorded one case each. One more patient remains under railway quarantine.

On Wednesday, 379 containment areas were removed from the Greater Chennai Corporationâ€™s containment zone list. Thirteen containment areas were removed from Pulianthope, the ward with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Chennai. The city continues to have 774 containment zones. Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar have the most number of containment areas with 162 and 124 areas respectively.