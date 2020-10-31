Singer Suchitra to join ‘Bigg Boss’ Tamil 4? Her social media suggests so

Suchitra recently put up a picture of herself quarantining in a hotel room, leading her fans to believe that she is doing so in order to join the show.

Flix Entertainment

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 went on air earlier this month, with actor Kamal Haasan hosting the show for the fourth time. The show had welcomed 16 contestants from different walks of life, including the television, film and modelling industry. The latest contestant to make an entry was popular VJ Archana, who viewers say has indeed spiced up the show.

Now there are reports doing the rounds that Singer-RJ Suchitra will be the next wildcard contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house. According to sources, she is currently quarantining herself for 14 days before entering the house, to ensure everyone’s safety.

Recently, Suchitra took to social media to state that there have been some rumours about her getting scared in the hotel room, and that she was breaking quarantine loitering about the hotel. Days after the rumour went viral, however, she shut it down. She shared a photo from her hotel room and revealed that she is safe. She wrote, “Hey guys, I’m having to post this to dispel some myths. Please do not believe rumours that I’m scared in my room or am loitering outside. I assure you guys, I’m safe, happy and being taken care of really well. And with this who would ever complain?

This comes as a big clue for her fans, confirming that she is currently quarantining to enter the show in the next few days.

Earlier, she had surprised her fans by tweeting, “GVMarmy - May I pls be allowed to start this hashtag. Would love to see you in #BiggBossTamil4 as a wildcard entrant.” However, she had taken down this tweet and later posted, “Always been a #Gautamvasudevmenon fan. Even if I don’t go in as a wildcard into #BiggBossTamil4, he certainly should. Watching #TranceTheMalayalamMovie and he is just superbbbbb. Can generate amazing content am sure!”

Suchitra has been maintaining a low profile ever since 'Suchi Leaks' happened in 2017. Suchitra made headlines when intimate photos and videos of Kollywood celebrities were released on her Twitter profile. Popularly known as 'Suchi Leaks,' the controversy tarnished the image of the singer and those who were concerned. Her husband, Karthik Kumar, released a video and said that Suchitra’s account was hacked.

The contestants currently in the house for this season include Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Rio Raj, Aari Arjunan, Samyuktha Karthik, Aranthangi Nisha, Gabriella, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, Archana, Anita Sampath, Som Shekar, Suresh Chakravarthy, Balaji Murugadoss and Sanam Shetty. Veteran actress Rekha was evicted in the second week.

(Content provided by Digital Native)