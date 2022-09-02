'Simtaangaran' singer Bamba Bakya passes away, he was 49

Sending shockwaves across the Tamil film industry, popular singer Bamba Bakya, known for having sung several chartbusters, passed away on the night of Thursday, September 1. He was 49. The singer had rendered several hit songs including the opening lines of the recently released ‘Ponni Nadhi’ from Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. Before singing film songs, Bamba Bakya was known for rendering devotional numbers.

While his official name was Bhakkiyaraj, the singer was known in the Tamil music industry as Bamba Bakya. Bamba Bakya reportedly said in interviews that when he sang for the film 2.0, music composer AR Rahman asked him to sing like South African singer Bamba, and that the prefix stuck. According to reports, Bamba Bakya was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain, and later passed away on Thursday night.

Some of the songs that the singer is known for include ‘Pullinangal' from Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 and ‘Simtangaran’ from Vijay-starrer Sarkar. Several members of the Tamil film industry have condoled the death of Bamba Bakya. Actor Karthi tweeted: "Really saddened by the sudden demise of Bamba Bakiya. I pray that his family and friends have the strength to bear this huge loss.” Actor Shanthanu Baghyaraj too expressed his condolences on Twitter. He tweeted: "Loved his voice. Gone too soon."

Lyricist Vivek, who worked with him on the song ‘Simtaangaran’ from Sarkar, tweeted: “It’s shocking. A great singer is no more. Pullinangal will always resonate in our ears. Working with him in Kaalame n Simtangaran is a special experience. My thought goes out to his family and @arrahman sir.” Music composer Santhosh Dhayanidhi also paid his tributes and wrote, “Rest In peace brother @bambabakya #bambabakya gone too soon … (sic).” AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman also expressed grief and wrote on Instagram: "Rest in peace brother. Can't believe you've passed away. Such a wonderful person and musician (sic)."

