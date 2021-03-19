Simran’s photo from the sets of ‘Andhagan’ goes viral

Simran will be reprising Tabu’s role from the 2018 Bollywood movie ‘Andhadhun’.

Actor Simran, who is appreciated and loved by fans for her performance as the lead in various Tamil films over the years, is now all set to act as an antagonist in Andhagan, which is the Tamil remake of 2018 Bollywood movie Andhadhun.

The actor retweeted a photo of hers which was taken at the sets of Andhagan. Her photo was shared by Yuvraaj, who is a publicist in the Tamil film industry. “Actress Simran looking pretty as ever on the sets of #Andhagan! @SimranbaggaOffc & @actorprashanth have worked together before as pair. However, in #Andhagan, Simran plays a solid negative shade! Again surprising and entertaining her fans... Can't wait for this one!(sic),” Yuvraaj wrote in the caption of the tweet and also shared Simran’s picture from the shoot.

Thanking Yuvraaj, Simran retweeted the photo.

Simran will be sharing the screen with actors Prashanth and Priya Anand who will be reprising Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte’s roles from the original. Andhagan is directed by filmmaker Thiagarajan Sivanandam. The movie has music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Ravi Yadav.

Andhagan reportedly went on floors on March 10. The crew has started shooting for the Chennai schedule this week. The black-comedy flick will also star other actors like Urvashi, KS Ravikumar, Leela Samson, Manobala and Vanitha Vijayakumar in pivotal roles.

The movie tracks the life of a pianist who ends up getting caught in the middle of a murder. The Bollywood movie, which was directed by Sriram Raghavan, performed well at the box- office and was also critically acclaimed. Various fan theories about the climax were also circulated online shortly after the release of the movie. Andhadun is also being remade in Telugu. Nithiin, Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah will be the showrunners for the Tollywood remake.

Simran was last seen in Netflix’s Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal.