Simran to reprise Tabu's role in Tamil remake of 'Andhadhun'

Actor Prashanth will reprise Ayushmann Khurrana’s role from the original.

Actor Simran Bagga has been finalised to play Tabu’s role in the yet-untitled Tamil remake of Andhadhun, which will be directed by JJ Fredrick. Talking to Times of India, Simran has confirmed she is indeed part of the project and is excited to be taking up this role. She said it’s going to be a bold yet challenging character. “Andhadhun was a landmark film in Indian cinema and reached audiences in different regions. Playing Tabu’s role is a huge responsibility. It is a bold, yet challenging role. But I am looking forward to essaying the part in the Tamil remake. I want to see myself in this new avatar, and I’m quite excited. It’s a character that will be seen throughout the film. I am confident that this will be another feather in my hat.” The report further added that the shoot will begin in early 2021. Prashanth, who will reprise Ayushmann Khurrana’s role from the original, is currently in the process of shedding some weight for the role.

While Prashanth will play the lead, the rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon. Thiyagarajan recently said Prashanth will be perfect for the role because he’s a pianist in real life as well. “Prashanth has passed grade 4 in piano at the Trinity College of London. We have a grand piano in our home, and he plays on it almost daily. This role is going to be a cakewalk for him,” he said. Thiyagarajan has also confirmed that talks have been initiated with Tabu to make her essay her own role from the original. Some recent rumours indicated that Ramya Krishnan has also been approached after Tabu turned down the offer to star in the remake.

Producer Thiyagarajan recently said many production houses vied to acquire the remake rights of Andhadhun. “Almost every production house and star in our industry was trying to get the remake rights for this film. But I’ve been in talks with the Bollywood production house since its release because the script is a powerful one. Every time a star expressed interest, the rate shot up, but in the end, since I have a good rapport with the production house, having bought their Special 26 rights, I managed to get the rights for this film as well,” he said.

At one point, Dhanush was interested in acquiring the Tamil remake rights of Andhadhun. While promoting his Hollywood film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakhir, he had expressed his interest to star in the Tamil remake of Andhadhun.