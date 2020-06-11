Simplilearn offers job guarantee for graduates of its Java Developer Master’s program

The Master’s program is open to all graduates and professionals with foundational knowledge in software development who aspire to build a career as a full-stack developer.

Simplilearn, a global provider of digital skills training, on Thursday launched its first-ever Job Guarantee plan as part of its Master’s program in Full Stack Java Development. The Master’s program is open to all graduates and professionals with foundational knowledge in software development who aspire to build a career as a full-stack developer. Designed and delivered with Simplilearn’s blended learning model, the Full Stack Java Developer Master's Program offers work-ready training in over 30+ in-demand full-stack tools and skills with 20 lesson-end and six phase-end hands-on projects, along with a Capstone project in four industry domains.

On successful completion of the Master’s program, the Job Guarantee Program offers soft-skills and interview preparation training, along with job search assistance for six months. Those who do not receive a job offer for at least Rs 5 Lakh (per annum) within six months of program completion, will be provided with a full refund of the program fee.

Applicants to this Master’s program will be required to clear a pre-assessment test to assess their aptitude and a basic understanding of coding. Simplilearn has partnered with HackerEarth for this pre-assessment process to identify learners who possess these minimum requirements for the Master’s program. In addition to 250 hours of blended learning that includes front-end, middleware, and back-end development, learners are also offered training in interview skills, improving body language, and profile enhancement under the guidance of industry experts.

Announcing the launch of the Job Guarantee Program, Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO Simplilearn, said, “With the evolution of technology, there has been a phenomenal rise in consumer applications on both web and mobile platforms. We are witnessing an increased demand for full-stack developers today with organizations and businesses alike valuing this multifunctional job role. Simplilearn’s Job Guarantee program not only helps learners identify and apply for suitable jobs but also prepares their portfolio to attract employer attention. We are happy to partner with HackerEarth and other industry experts to help integrate the Job Guarantee program. ”

Krishna added, “In the times of a global crisis like the ongoing pandemic, we have seen how moving to digital platforms is the only option to ensure business continuity. With this in mind, the post COVID world holds great potential for new job avenues for full-stack developers.”

Speaking about the partnership, Sachin Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, HackerEarth, stated, “There is a 20% growth in Fullstack developer jobs as compared to the last couple of years. This program is a great way for developers to upskill themselves and identify the opportunities that they deserve. HackerEarth is excited to partner with Simplilearn and I think together, we can help organizations support digital transformation in the long run by doing our part in finding and nurturing great developer talent."

On completion of the program, including the Capstone project, all learners will receive a Simplilearn program completion certificate and IIM-jobs pro-membership. This exclusive membership will help learners build their resume and share their job applications with top recruiters across the world.

To date, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals across 150 countries upskill and prepare for the digital future. Simplilearn now aims to help future professionals build their careers in the most in-demand areas in the field of Information Technology.