A new photo of Simbu with Nidhhi Agerwal was released and it revealed the leading ladyâ€™s first look from the film.

Stills from director Suseenthiranâ€™s upcoming film Eeswaran starring Silambarasan aka Simbu was released and has gone viral. A new photo of Simbu with Nidhhi Agerwal was released and it revealed the leading ladyâ€™s first look from the film.

Simbu recently finished his work for Suseenthiran directorial Eeswaran, and the actor's pace has surprised many. While the teaser of the film is set to be released for Deepavali, the film is slated to be released for Pongal 2021.

Simbu took to his Twitter page and announced that the shooting process of the film was wrapped up and that the filmâ€™s teaser will be released on soon. Simbu also thanked the cast and crew of the film who helped with the shooting process.

Known for making projects at breakneck speed, Suseenthiran is said to have completed a major portion of the film in record time. Best known for helming films such as Naan Mahan Alla and Pandinaadu, Suseenthiran's last film was Champion.

The film will have cinematography by S Tirru, music by S Thaman while Anthony has come on board as the editor. To be produced by Madhav Media, who have earlier bankrolled projects such as Zero, Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum and the upcoming film Oh Mana Penne, the remake Telugu film Pelli Choopulu.

Recently, a video of a scene from the movie in which Simbu was seen holding a King Cobra along with Bala Saravanan was doing the rounds on social media. Following this, an activist had filed a complaint that Simbu was holding a real cobra, which is against the law. The law forbids using animals in movies as they are most likely to be drugged or defanged. An ex-member of the Performing Animals Sub-committee, the complainant has also lodged complaints with the forest department and the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). The film's production house later put out a clarification that the cobra seen in the poster was not real.

Meanwhile, Simbu has resumed shooting for his long-pending project Maanaadu. The team resumed its third schedule on Monday in Pondicherry. Simbu took to Twitter announce that heâ€™s joining the sets in Pondicherry and that he plays a character called Abdul Khaaliq.

Touted to be a political thriller, the film marks the first-time collaboration of actor Simbu and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. The project, after being announced with much fanfare in 2018, was shelved a few months ago after the fallout between Simbu and producer Suresh Kamatchi.

