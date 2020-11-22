Simbu's first look from 'Maanaadu' released

Touted to be a political thriller, the film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and SJ Suryah.

Flix Kollywood

Silambarasan made an amazing comeback with Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Silambarasan had recently resumed work on his much-awaited political thriller Maanaadu with director Venkat Prabhu.

It’s been nearly a year since it was announced that Venkat Prabhu and Simbu will join hands for a project. The actor commenced shooting in the month of February this year and after a brief schedule, the film’s shooting came to a halt mid-way.

The makers of the film, earlier this week, announced that the actor’s first look poster of the film will be released on November 21. The reveal finally came on Sunday.

The actor's first look from the film shows him with a blood-stained face, a bullet lodged in his forehead. Simbu has his palms turned towards him, in prayer.

The makers also released a second poster. The poster features Simbu as Abdul Khaaliq pointing a gun at himself and a group of his clones starring at each other.

Touted to be a political thriller, the makers have roped in Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, director-actors Bharathiraja and SA Chandrasekar. The film will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Richard M Nathan. Comedians Karunakaran and Premgi have also been roped in. Suresh Kamatchi is bankrolling the project under the banner V House Productions and Praveen KL will be handling the cuts.

Meanwhile, Simbu recently completed shooting for Suseenthiran’s upcoming rural drama Eeswaran. Known for making projects at breakneck speed, Suseenthiran is said to have completed a major portion of the film in record time. The diretor is best known for helming films such as Naan Mahan Alla and Pandinaadu.

Recently on the occasion of Deepavali, the makers released the first teaser of the film. The film will have Niddhi Aggerwal playing the female lead who is making her debut with Jayam Ravi's upcoming film Bhoomi. It has cinematography by S Tirru, music by S Thaman while Anthony has come on board as the editor.

This film will be produced by Madhav Media, who have earlier bankrolled projects such as Zero, Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum and the upcoming film Oh Mana Penne.

