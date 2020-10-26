Simbu's film with director Suseenthiran titled 'Eeswaran'

The actor unveiled the first look poster and title of the film from his recently reactivated social media profiles.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Simbu recently announced his re-entry into social media, activating his accounts after a hiatus of three years. The actor also put out a video announcing his transformation. Now, he has shared his first-look poster from filmmaker Suseenthiran's upcoming film Eeswaran.

On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadasami, Simbu unveiled the first look poster and title of the film. Titled Eeswaran, in the first look poster the actor is seen holding a snake and his physical transformation is evident.

The film will have Niddhi Aggerwal playing the female lead who is making her debut with Jayam Ravi's upcoming film Bhoomi. The shooting of the film is progressing at a brisk speed in Madurai and Dindugal. The makers have already confirmed in the first look that film is all set to release on Pongal 2021.

The film will have cinematography by S Tirru, music by S Thaman while Anthony has come on board as the editor. To be produced by Madhav Media, who have earlier bankrolled projects such as Zero, Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum and the upcoming film Oh Mana Penne, which is the remake of the Telugu film Pelli Choopulu.

Itâ€™s worth mentioning that Simbu has a project titled Maanaadu with Venkat Prabhu. The project was originally supposed to go on the floors in July last year. In the film, Simbu would essay a Muslim man named Abdul Khaaliq. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, director Bharathiraja, director SA Chandrasekhar, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Pope, Y Gee Mahendran, Karunakaran, and Premgi Amaran in pivotal roles.

Recently the makers roped in SJ Suryah who will be seen playing the main antagonist. The technical crew of this film will comprise of Yuvan Shankar Raja for music, Richard M Nathan for cinematography and Praveen KL for editing. The film is being produced by Suresh Kamatchi under the banner V House Productions.

Simbu's another project is the Tamil remake of Kannada blockbuster Mufti which also stars Gautham Karthik in the lead. The film's director Narathan had opted out of the project due to various reasons and according to reports, Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kadhal fame has replaced Narthan to take over the reins of the project. However, there are also reports that the project has been shelved.

The actor also will be seen in an extended cameo role in Hansika Motwani's Maha which happens to be her 50th film. The actor's portion will appear in the flashback and he plays a character named Shoiab.

