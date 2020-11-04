Simbu's 'Eswaran' team in trouble for allegedly using a real King Cobra

If the allegation turns out to be true, then the makers of 'Eswaran' and its lead star can be booked under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Flix Kollywood

The first look motion poster of the upcoming Simbu starrer Eswaran grabbed the attention of the movie buffs as his new-look after shedding weight turned heads. However, not all were happy with the poster. An activist has complained that STR is holding a real cobra in the poster, which is against the law. The law forbids using animals in movies as they are most likely to be drugged or defanged.

An ex-member of the Performing Animals Sub-committee, the complainant has also lodged complaints with the forest department and the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). If the allegation turns out to be true, then the makers of Eswaran and its lead star can be booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, which would mean serious trouble for the film.

Confirming that a complaint has been received, the Chennai forest ranger Clement Edison told The New Indian Express that an enquiry is on. According to the Chief Wildlife Warden CH Padma, the authenticity of the video will be determined before initiating any further action.

The shooting of Eswaran is currently on at a location in Dindigul and the team is planning on releasing a teaser for Deepavali. Reports are that the film may hit the marquee for Pongal 2021. S Thaman is composing the music for the film. Simbu was supposed to play a key role in Shankarâ€™s Indian 2. For reasons unknown, that role was offered to Siddharth, who will be seen playing a cop in the highly anticipated sequel. This film is produced by KV Durai's D Company in association with MDM Sharfuddin.

While Eswaran is in the making, Simbu also has Maanaadu waiting for release. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film has Simbu and Kalyani Priyadarshan as the lead pair.

Touted to be a political thriller, Simbu has done a lot of homework for Maanaadu. He underwent special training in the US for a couple of weeks to shape up for the role. He will be seen in a never seen before avatar in this flick, therefore, expectations are high for this film. Simbu was supposed to play a key role in Shankarâ€™s Indian 2. For reasons unknown, that role was offered to Siddharth, who will be seen playing a cop in the highly anticipated sequel.

He is also part of Hansika Motwani's 50th milestone film Maha directed by debutant UR Jameel, a former associate of director Lakshman. Tipped to be an out-and-out female-centric thriller, sources in the know say that the actor's portion will appear in the flashback. He will be essaying the role of a pilot and his role is based on the real-life incidents that happened to a pilot in Goa about 30 years ago.

(Content provided by Digital Native)