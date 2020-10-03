Simbu to work with Suseenthiran for a rural drama

The film to be produced by the actor himself will go on the floor next week in Dindigul.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Simbu, who hasn’t signed any project in a while, is all set to join hands with filmmaker Suseenthiran for the first time for a yet-untitled rural drama. To be produced by Simbu himself, the project is all set to go on the floor next week in Dindigul where a majority portion of the film will be shot. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew.

Known for making projects at breakneck speed, one shouldn’t be surprised if Suseenthiran wraps up the film in just two months. Best known for helming films such as Naan Mahan Alla and Pandianadu, Suseenthiran hasn’t tasted success in a long time. His last few directorial projects have turned to be damp squibs.

It’s worth mentioning that Simbu has a project titled Maanaadu with Venkat Prabhu. In February, the project had gone on the floor. The launch ceremony was attended by the entire team. After briefly shooting in Chennai, the team was supposed to go to Hyderabad to shoot a major portion of the film. It was all set to resume shooting recently until the coronavirus pandemic struck and everything went haywire. Manaadu, a political thriller, marks the first collaboration of actor Simbu and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. The project, after being announced with much fanfare in 2018, is rumoured to have been shelved a few months ago after a fallout between Simbu and producer Suresh Kamatchi.

Watch: Launch ceremony of Maanaadu

The project was originally supposed to go on the floor last July after being deferred multiple times. When Simbu couldn’t take out time as promised, Suresh had to go ahead and drop the idea of making the film with him. Director Venkat Prabhu, soon after the project was dropped, took to twitter to share a heartfelt post. “It’s very unfortunate that I couldn’t work with my brother Simbu in Manaadu. Everything is time bound. Considering the amount of emotional and financial pressure that the producer is going through, I have to respect the decision taken by the producer. Thanks for all the love,” Prabhu tweeted. But the team surprised everyone when they buried the hatchet and came forward to begin shooting earlier this year.

The film will have SJ Suryah playing the antagonist. Venkat Prabhu also announced that Simbu would essay a Muslim in the film and he will be playing a character named Abdul Khaaliq. The film also has an ensemble of actors including Kalyani Priyadarshan Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Pope, Y Gee Mahendran, Karunakaran, and Premgi Amaran in pivotal roles. The technical crew of this film will comprise Yuvan Shankar Raja for music, Richard M Nathan for cinematography and Praveen KL for editing. The film is produced by Suresh Kamatchi under the banner V House Productions.

(Content provided by Digital Native)