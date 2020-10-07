Simbu-Venkat Prabhu's 'Maanaadu' to resume shooting from November

The political thriller marks the first-time collaboration between actor Simbu and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.

Flix Kollywood

In recent times, 2018 was a special year in actor Simbu's career since he returned after a break with Mani Ratnamâ€™s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (CCV). Later he acted in the Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster Attarintiki Daredi with Sundar C but this film bombed at the box office.

Simbu commenced shooting for his long-pending project Maanaadu in the month of February this year. After a brief schedule, the filmâ€™s shooting came to a halt mid-way due to the pandemic and the team is yet to resume the shooting.

The latest update from the producer is that the film will resume in the month of November. Producer Suresh Kamatchi took to Twitter and wrote, "Wait s over. #Maanaadu shoot resumes from November first week. (sic)."

Maanaadu, a political thriller, marks the first-time collaboration between actor Simbu and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. The project, after being announced with much fanfare in 2018, was rumoured to have been shelved a few months ago after fallout between Simbu and producer Suresh Kamatchi.

The film also has an ensemble of actors including Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Pope, Y Gee Mahendran, Karunakaran, and Premgi Amaran in pivotal roles. The technical crew of this film will comprise Yuvan Shankar Raja for music, Richard M Nathan for cinematography and Praveen KL for editing.

Simbu is all set to join hands with filmmaker Suseenthiran for the first time for a yet-untitled rural drama. To be produced by Simbu himself, the project is all set to go on the floors next week in Dindigul where the majority portion of the film will be shot.

The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew. Known for making projects at breakneck speed, one shouldnâ€™t be surprised if Suseenthiran wraps up the film in just two months. Best known for helming films such as Naan Mahan Alla and Pandianadu, Suseenthiran awaits to make a boxoffice impact with his upcoming film.

Simbu's last outing Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, the Tamil remake of Attarintiki Daredi. The film, directed by Sundar C, also had Megha Akash and Catherine Tresa. Attarintiki Daredi is the last known blockbuster in Pawan Kalyanâ€™s career. The story follows a grandson, played by Kalyan, who promises to his grandfather to help him reconcile his relationship with his estranged daughter.

(Content provided by Digital Native)