Simbu urges his fans to watch Vijay’s ‘Master’ in theatres

Simbu’s 'Easwaran' is all set to release on January 14.

Actor Silambarasan, whose Easwaran is set to hit the screens on January 14 for Pongal, has requested his fans to watch Vijay’s Master, which will release on the previous day. In a statement, he urged fans to watch Master and Easwaran in theatres, thereby bringing the audience back to cinema theatres that had remained close for a good part of 2020.

"My film Easwaran is slated to hit the screens for the Pongal festival. Easwaran was wrapped up at breakneck speed. With Master and Easwaran hitting the screens for Pongal Festival it will reopen the doors and prosperity in Tamil Film Industry,” he wrote. Adding that Vijay had completed shooting for Master a year ago and was patient enough to ensure that the film gets a theatrical release, Silambarasan said “He would have easily opted in for an OTT release but waited as he grew up because of fans who thronged the theaters. We grew up because of theaters and our fans enjoyed watching us on screen. I request my fans to watch Master in theater and also I invite Vijay Anna fans to watch Easwaran in theaters.” He added that let the two films make way for audiences to come to the theatre and thus bringing in prosperity to the producers, distributors, and theater owners.

The government of Tamil Nadu, on Monday, allowed theatres in the state to open with 100 percent capacity. Earlier last week actor Vijay met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami urging the state government’s to allow 100 percent capacity in theaters. The erstwhile seating capacity allowed in cinema halls in Tamil Nadu is 50%.

Easwaran is expected to be a rural drama that has been directed by Susienthiran. Simbu is said to have completed a major portion of the film in record time. Starring Nidhi Agarwal and Nanditha Shwetha, the film has music by S Thaman. Veteran director Bharathiraja and Bala Saravanan have been roped in for pivotal roles in the film as well. The film is produced by KVDurai's D Company in association with MDM Sharfudden.

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagarajand will release on January 13 to coincide with Pongal. The film is going to be simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Master has a stellar cast list that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah. Vijay Sethupathi, who started playing negative roles from Vikram Vedha, will be seen as the antagonist in Master. It will be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi share screen space in a film. Xavier Britto’s XB Film Creators have bankrolled the ambitious project. The film has Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing.