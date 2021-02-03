Simbu signs film with producers' association headed by mom Usha

The profits from the film will go into financially supporting the members of the Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam, a press release said.

Flix KOLLYWOOD

Veteran filmmaker T Rajendar recently formed a new association of producers, called the Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam, which is being headed by his wife Usha T Rajendar. Now, their son and actor Silambarasan has signed a new project with the organisation. The venture will reportedly be directed by debutant Gnanagiri and produced by Singaravelan, Vice President of Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam.

In a press release, the association had stated that the profits of this movie will be used to help the members of the association in need to financial assistance. "The amount that we generate through this film will go towards medical help for producers who aren't in good financial health, and the education and marriage expenses of their wards, and providing life and medical insurance among others," it read.

Last seen in the entertainer Eeswaran directed by Suseenthiran, Silambarasan has a slew of films in his kitty. He is currently busy shooting for Maanaadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu. Touted to be a political thriller, Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the female lead in this film with SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, S A Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Manoj Bharathiraja forming the rest of the star cast. Suresh Kamatchi is bankrolling the project under the banner V House Productions. Maanadu will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Richard M Nathan and Praveen KL will be handling the edits.

Recently, it was announced that Gautham Menon and Silmabarasan will join hands for the third time, for a project to be bankrolled by Vels Film International. Vels Film International posted a picture of producer Ishari K Ganesh with Silambarasan and his mother Usha to announce the project. The tweet also mentions that the filming will commence soon.

On this auspicious Day, #VelsFilmInternational Elated to announce a collaboration with dear @SilambarasanTR_ & director @menongautham for a film beginning very soon from a really brilliant script. More exciting details will follow. #PositiveVibes #SilambarasanTR47 @IshariKGanesh pic.twitter.com/9m8MIMcvDl â€” Vels Film International (@VelsFilmIntl) January 28, 2021

Silambarasan also has the Tamil remake of the Kannada hit Mufti. Titled Pathu Thala, the film also stars Gautham Karthik. Obeli N Krishna, the director of Studio Greenâ€™s first production, Sillunu Oru Kadhal, is set to helm the remake that will go on floors later this month. The makers recently announced that they have roped in A R Rahman to compose the music for Pathu Thala. The film marks the reunion of the director with A R Rahman 15 years after Sillunu Oru Kadhal.

(Content provided by Digital Native)