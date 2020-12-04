Simbuâ€™s scenes in 'Mufti' Tamil remake to be shot afresh

Starring Simbu and Gautham Karthik in the lead roles, the remake will have Simbu playing a gangster while Gautham Karthik will be seen as a cop.

The Tamil remake of Kannada blockbuster Mufti, starring Simbu and Gautham Karthik in the lead, was considered to have been dropped. Recently it was reported that director Narthan has opted out of the project due to various reasons which also includes the pandemic outbreak. Following this there were also reports that the project has been shelved.

Now Producer Gnanavel Raja has confirmed in an interview to Times of India that director Narthan, who was directing the film had to fulfil his other film commitments following which he opted out. Incidentally, Narthan had directed the original version as well.

The producer also disclosed that Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kadhal will be wielding the megaphone and scenes involving Simbu will be shot afresh as he has shed a lot of weight. The shooting of this film will commence after Simbu is done with the shooting of the Venkat Prabhu directorial Maanaadu.

The Kannada superstar, Shiva Rajkumarâ€™s Mufti turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Sandalwood. Released on December 1, in the year 2018, the film garnered positive reviews. It had collected Rs 15 crore in just five days and the collections went up with good word of mouth.

Mufti was produced by Jayanna under his banner Jayanna Combines. While the film starred Shiva Rajkumar in an important role, its lead actors were Sriimurali and Shanvi Srivastava. Mufti was high on the action quotient and had all elements to attract the family audiences as well.

The shooting of Maanaadu resumed recently in Pondicherry. Touted to be a political thriller, Simbu has done a lot of homework for Maanaadu. He underwent special training in the US for a couple of weeks to shape up for the role. He will be seen in a new avatar in this flick, and therefore expectations are high for Maanaadu.

Kalayani Priyadarshan plays the female lead in this flick with SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, S A Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Manoj Bharathiraja forming the rest of the star cast. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for this venture with Richard M Nathan cranking the camera and Praveen KL doing the edits.

Simbu had recently wrapped shooting for his upcoming film Eeswaran directed by Suseenthiran. The teaser of the film was released on the occasion of Deepavali. The film will have Niddhi Aggerwal playing the female lead. It has cinematography by S Tirru, music by S Thaman while Anthony has come on board as the editor.

