Simbu’s rural drama ‘Eeswaran’ to stream on OTT

Directed by Suseenthiran and starring Nidhhi Agerwal and Nanditha Shwetha as the female leads, ‘Eeswaran’ hit the big screen on January 14 this year.

Actor Silambarasan’s fans who are eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming political thriller Maanaadu have a new reason to rejoice. The makers of his latest film, Eeswaran, recently announced that the movie will be streaming on Over-the-top platform Disney + Hotstar from June 12. “Eeswaran has arrived. Check out Silmbarasan’s game that is a hit everywhere,” the Tamil translation of Hotstar’s tweet read. Along with the tweet, Hotstar also posted a motion poster where Simbu is spotted with a king cobra wrapped around his neck.

Eeswaran, directed by Suseenthiran and bankrolled by Balaji Kapa under the production banner Madhav Media, hit the big screens on January 14 this year. The rural drama stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Nanditha Shwetha as the female leads. Popular music composer Thaman, who predominantly works in Telugu movies, was roped in to take care of the soundtrack and background score for the project.

The film also features veteran director Bharathiraja, Bala Saravanan, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Munishkanth and Aruldoss among others in prominent roles. Thirunavukkarasu was on board as the Director of Photography while Anthony took care of editing. The project had art direction by Rajeevan.

Silambarasan is currently busy with Maanaadu, which is directed by Venkat Prabhu. The makers of the movie recently announced that the release of the first single from the movie had to be postponed in view of the pandemic. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the female lead in this flick with SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Manoj Bharathiraja forming the rest of the star cast. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the political thriller, with Richard M Nathan working the camera and Praveen KL doing the edits.

Silambarasan also has the Tamil remake of the Kannada superhit Mufti. Titled Pathu Thala, the film also stars Gautham Karthik and Obeli N Krishna. Director Krishna, who is best-known for the Suriya, Jyothika and Bhumika starrer Sillunu Oru Kadhal, is helming the venture.