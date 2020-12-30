Simbuâ€™s 'Eeswaran' set for Pongal release?

The film's audio is releasing on January 2, 2021.

Flix Kollywood

With Thalapathy Vijay's Master set to release on January 13, Silambarasan starrer Eeswaran may also be a Pongal release. The film's audio is releasing on January 2 and rumours that the film may hit the screens on January 14 has got the fans elated.

Directed by Suseendiran, the first look poster of Eeswaran grabbed the attention of the movie buffs. Simbu's fans raved over his new look in this film. Known for making projects at breakneck speed, Suseenthiran is said to have completed the film in record time.

Starring Nidhi Agarwal and Nanditha Shwetha, Eeswaran has music by S Thaman. Veteran director Bharathiraja and Bala Saravanan have been roped in for pivotal roles in the film as well. The film is produced by KVDurai's D Company in association with MDM Sharfudden.

It may be noted that the first-look poster release got into controversy when an activist complained that STR was holding a real cobra in it. The law forbids using animals in movies as they are most likely to be drugged or defanged. An ex-member of the Performing Animals Sub-committee, the complainant has also lodged complaints with the forest department and the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). The film's production house later put out a clarification that the cobra seen in the poster was not real.

Simbu is currently busy with the Venkat Prabhu directorial Maanaadu. The shooting of this film is currently in progress. Touted to be a political thriller, Simbu has done a lot of homework for Maanaadu. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the female lead in this flick with SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, S A Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Manoj Bharathiraja forming the rest of the star cast. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for this venture with Richard M Nathan cranking the camera and Praveen KL doing the edits.

He also has the Tamil remake of the Kannada superhit, Mufti. Titled Pathu Thala the film also stars Gautham Karthik and Obeli N Krishna, the director of Studio Greenâ€™s first production, Sillunu Oru Kadhal, is set to helm the remake that will go on floors in February.

Simbu is also part of Hansika Motwani's 50th milestone film Maha directed by debutant UR Jameel, a former associate of director Lakshman. Tipped to be an out-and-out female-centric thriller, sources in the know say that the actor's portion will appear in the flashback and he plays the role named Shoiab. He will be essaying the role of a pilot and his role is based on the real-life incidents that happened to a pilot in Goa, 30 years ago.

(Content provided by Digital Native)