Simbu-Gautham Karthik's 'Mufti' Tamil remake runs into trouble, director Narthan opts out

There are also reports that the project has been shelved.

The Tamil remake of Kannada blockbuster Mufti, starring Simbu and Gautham Karthik in the lead, is one project that’s most likely to be shelved. As per the latest reports, director Narthan has opted out of the project due to various reasons which also includes the pandemic.

Cinema Express has reported that Narthan has exited the project and he’s currently busy with the pre-production of his next Kannada film featuring KGF fame Yash. Apparently, Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kadhal fame has replaced Narthan to take over the reins of the project. However, there are also reports that the project has been shelved.

After shooting the first schedule in Bellary, Karnataka a few months ago, the team is yet to resume the next schedule. Reports have emerged that the project has been dropped after a fallout between producer Gnanavel Raja and Simbu. Apparently, the producer incurred loss of Rs 40 lakh in the first schedule due to Simbu following which he has raised a complaint against the actor in the Producers Council.

In April last year, the makers said in a statement that they were thrilled to sign Simbu for the project. “We’re absolutely thrilled to be teaming up with STR for the first time. A mega budget action thriller starring Simbu and Gautham Karthik. Directed by super talented Narthan,” read the statement. Mufti starred Shivrajkumar, Muralist, Shanvi Srivastav and Chaya Singh. The film revolves around a police officer, played by Srimurali, who goes head to head with an underworld boss, played by Shivrajkumar.

Meanwhile, Simbu has recently commenced shooting for his next project with Suseenthiran. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew. Known for making projects at breakneck speed, one shouldn’t be surprised if Suseenthiran wraps up the film in just two months. Best known for helming films such as Naan Mahan Alla and Pandianadu, his last few directorial projects have not turned into box-office success.

Simbu also has a project titled Maanaadu with Venkat Prabhu. Maanaadu, a political thriller, marks the first-time collaboration of actor Simbu and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.

