Simbu and SJ Suryah’s time loop film Maanaadu gets OTT release date

The Venkat Prabhu directorial stars actor Kalyani Priyadarshan opposite Simbu.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Silambarasan TR’s recently released hit sci-fi film Maanaadu is set to stream on Over-the-top (OTT) platform SonyLIV. Starring actors Simbu, SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan in important roles, the Venkat Prabhu directorial is set to stream on December 24 this year, ahead of Christmas. The film narrates the tale of the protagonist Abdul Khaaliq, who gets caught in a time loop leading to a series of life-altering events. “One epic chase between Khaaliq and Dhanushkodi in a mysterious time loop!! Watch Maanaadu on repeat from Dec 24 only on SonyLIV. #MaanaaduOnSonyLIV (sic),” the tweet posted by SonyLIV read.

Silambarasan plays the role of Khaaliq, an honest man who must confront the harsh realities of corruption, crime, and deal with a dangerous plot to upend the social order. But when he gets stuck in a time loop, where each mistake leads him back to square one, he soon realises that the only way to get out of this cycle is to restore the balance of the universe. The rest of the plot focuses on how he manages to fix things and sneak out of the time loop he is stuck in.

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, the film also stars SA Chandrasekhar, YG Mahendran, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Anjena Kirti in prominent roles. The film's music and score are composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja with cinematography handled by Richard M Nathan and editing done by Praveen KL. The Venkat Prabhu directorial hit the big screens on November 25 this year. The film was initially slated to release on November 4, marking the festival of Deepavali. However, it clashed with Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and Vishal and Arya's Enemy.

Ahead of the release, there was confusion regarding the release date of the film. The First Day First Show (FDFS) was cancelled at the last minute. However, the movie was screened at 7.30 am on November 25 in cinema halls across Tamil Nadu.